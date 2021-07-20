Goldberg Makes Return at Raw, Challenges WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

Photo credit: WWE.com

If you're a world champion in WWE, you apparently don't have much time to savor your victories.

One night after John Cena spoiled Roman Reigns' celebration, Goldberg returned on Raw following Bobby Lashley's win over Keith Lee. The WCW legend made it clear he wants a shot at the gold next.

Goldberg hasn't stepped inside the ring since failing to wrest the WWE Championship away from Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January.

He confirmed last August he's signed with WWE through 2023 and obligated to compete in two matches per year. SummerSlam would presumably conclude his involvement with the company for the remainder of 2021.

SummerSlam has become WWE's second-biggest show in the United States behind WrestleMania, and it's leaving no stone unturned for this year's installment. The promotion might feel an added sense of motivation to capitalize on its second pay-per-view with a full house since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even after Cena and Goldberg's returns, there still may be another surprise or two ahead of "The Biggest Party of the Summer."