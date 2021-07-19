Kyle Lowry Rumors: 'Rising Buzz' Pelicans Will Pursue PG in Free Agency

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The free-agent market for Kyle Lowry could be robust, with one Western Conference team reportedly throwing its hat in the ring.

Per NBA reporter Marc Stein, there is "rising buzz" that the New Orleans Pelicans are going to make a play for the six-time All-Star.

