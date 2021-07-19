NHL Rumors: 2021-22 Schedule to Have Winter Olympics Break; Player Participation TBD

Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

The 2021-22 NHL schedule will reportedly feature a break to accommodate players who want to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN reported the break will take place from Feb. 5 to Feb. 22. There is, however, no guarantee the NHL will make players available for the Winter Games, which are set to take place in Beijing.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

