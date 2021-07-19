Ray Allen Posts Photos of Injuries from Bike Crash: 'Thank God for My Helmet'

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Basketball Hall of Famer Ray Allen was involved in a bike crash that left him with multiple injuries, he posted Sunday on Instagram.

Allen said he was riding the bike in his neighborhood when he looked back to check the status of a vehicle behind him, leading to him running over a tree branch and toppling over:

"Yesterday as I approached the end of my bike ride, I was cruising through my neighborhood and a car pulled up slowly behind me. I sped up to get out of the way. As I looked back behind me, the car was gone, but, the minute I turned my head back to what was in front of me, it was too late. I ran over a tree branch that was in the road and my front wheel went haywire and threw me from the bike. I landed on my face, shoulder and hip. i got up immediately and walked about 100 yards back to my house in shock. When I got into the house I lost my breath and almost passed out."

Allen's wife then took him to the hospital, where he was checked for internal bleeding and had X-Rays taken. All tests came bacck negative.

Allen noted that his injuries would have been much worse had he not been wearing a helmet, posting a picture of the scuffs on the side of his helmet.

"My helmet saved me from a far worse fate. I didn’t want to post this at first because no one wants to show their missteps in life, but as you get older, you learn that life isn’t always about being cool or perfect. It is ok to be vulnerable! More importantly, I had to post this as a reminder for everyone to please wear your helmets when you ride," Allen wrote.