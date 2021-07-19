Warriors HC Steve Kerr Provides Injury Updates on Klay Thompson, James Wiseman

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Klay Thompson is on the court and running but not close to returning to full basketball activities as he recovers from a torn Achilles.

"Not full contact yet. But starting to really get movement on the court," Kerr told Anthony Slater of The Athletic. "He’s still aways away from actually playing basketball in a 5-on-5 setting. But there’s a big step with the Achilles when you can actually start running again. It’s a huge psychological boost. The rest of the body gets going, you start feeling the soreness and aches and pains that actually feel good when you’ve been out for a while. He’s at that point."

Kerr added that center James Wiseman is on schedule to be available by the beginning of training camp. Wiseman was limited to 39 games last season and underwent surgery for a torn meniscus in April.

Thompson's return is the more pressing issue and the one far more likely to stretch into the 2021-22 season. He suffered the Achilles tendon injury in November while already recovering from a torn ACL; it would be a surprise if he were on the floor for the Warriors opening night of next season.

"I don't know if it'll be the start of the year. ... I don't know if that's realistic. What we're focused on is when we can expect Klay to be Klay. I don't know if that'll be January or February. We don't know," Warriors general manager Bob Myers told reporters in May.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Wiseman's injury status may have heightened importance this summer if the team explores trading the 2020 No. 2 overall pick. The Memphis product struggled with on-court fit and performance last season, but it's likely the Warriors will only move on if they find a two-way wing available via trade.