NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors 'Intrigued with Acquiring' Cavaliers' Collin Sexton

AP Photo/Nick Wass

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly "intrigued" about potentially trading for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton.

Evan Dammarell of WKYC reported the Warriors' interest as Cleveland explores potentially trading Sexton.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.