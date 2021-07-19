X

    NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors 'Intrigued with Acquiring' Cavaliers' Collin Sexton

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJuly 19, 2021

    AP Photo/Nick Wass

    The Golden State Warriors are reportedly "intrigued" about potentially trading for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton.

    Evan Dammarell of WKYC reported the Warriors' interest as Cleveland explores potentially trading Sexton.

