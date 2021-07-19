Report: Jerami Grant Expected to Clear Quarantine, Travel With Team USA to Olympics

AP Photo/John Locher

Jerami Grant will reportedly be cleared from quarantine in time to travel with Team USA to the Tokyo Olympics, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

Grant reportedly entered the health and safety protocols on Thursday and was quarantined in Las Vegas, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

While Bradley Beal was forced to withdraw from the team and was replaced by Keldon Johnson, Grant will seemingly get a chance to take part in the Olympics. The United States men's team has one more warmup game Sunday night against Spain and Grant is expected to dress, per Marc Berman of the New York Post.

The squad has its first game in the Olympic tournament on July 25 against France.

Grant is coming off a breakout season with the Detroit Pistons, averaging 22.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. While he has seen limited playing time with Team USA, including only eight minutes in the exhibition win over Argentina, he provides value with his scoring and versatility to play either forward spot.

The 27-year-old also spent the first six years of his NBA career as a role player with the Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers, appearing in 35 playoff games. This experience should help as he plays in a roster filled with stars like Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum.

Considering the limited frontcourt depth behind Durant and Bam Adebayo, Grant's return could be huge as the team looks to win its fourth straight Olympics gold medal.