Tour de France 2021 Prize Money: Purse Payout Distribution for Final Standings

Tadej Pogacar won his second straight Tour de France title Sunday in Paris to take home the winner's €500,000 ($590,269) in prize money.

Pogacar, who came from behind in the Tour's penultimate stage to take the top spot last year, was more dominant in 2021. He took over the yellow jersey after the eighth stage and never relinquished it en route to Sunday's famed trip on the Champs-Elysees in France's capital.

Here's a look at the winnings for the top 10 finishers from the €2.3 million ($2.7 million) race purse:

1. Tadej Pogacar: €500,000 ($590,269)

2. Jonas Vingegaard: €200,000 ($236,107)

3. Richard Carapaz: €100,000 ($118,053)

4. Ben O'Connor: €70,000 ($82,637)

5. Wilco Kelderman: €50,000 ($59,026)

6. Enric Mas: €23,000 ($27,152)

7. Alexey Lutsenko: €11,750 ($13,871)

8. Guillaume Martin: €7,600 ($8,972)

9. Pello Bilbao: €4,500 ($5,312)

10. Rigoberto Uran: €3,800 ($4,486)

Prize money was also awarded throughout the Tour for stage wins and minor classifications.

Pogacar eliminated virtually all doubt he'd capture his second consecutive Tour title with back-to-back wins in Stages 17 and 18 this week. He also finished a respectable eighth in Saturday's final time trial to eliminate any hope of a miracle comeback and carried a lead of five minutes, 20 seconds into the celebratory finale.

It allowed the 22-year-old Slovenian to enjoy a leisurely ride into Paris on Sunday, a welcome break from the three weeks of grueling competition, especially when you consider he'll be right back in action Saturday representing his home country in the Tokyo Olympics' cycling road race.

"I can't compare both Tour de France victories. I can't say which one is more beautiful," Pogacar told reporters. "This time, I took the yellow jersey quite earlier. It has been totally different."

The Tour began with several crashes in the early stages, which led to a riders protest early in Stage 4 to urge increased safety measures, but there were far fewer issues as the competition went on.

Besides Pogacar, the other main story of the 2021 Tour was Mark Cavendish, who tied Eddy Merckx for the most stage wins in race history with 34. The 36-year-old Brit took first place in four stages this year.

Wout van Aert won both of the event's final two stages.

The 2022 Tour de France is scheduled to get underway July 1 next year, and there's the planned addition of a women's race, "Tour de France Femmes," beginning July 24.