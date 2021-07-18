Jrue Holiday on Alley-Oop to Giannis: 'They Don’t Call Him the Freak for Nothing'

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Jrue Holiday's jaw-dropping alley-oop to Giannis Antetokounmpo late in the fourth quarter of Saturday's Game 5 123-119 win over the Phoenix Suns was one of the gutsiest plays in NBA Finals history.

When asked if he was nervous about throwing such a risky pass with the game on the line, Holiday said he trusted the Greek Freak could get the ball anywhere he threw it.

"Giannis took off and he was calling for the ball," Holiday told reporters. "So at that point, I just threw it as high as I could and only where Giannis could go get it. He went up there [and] got it. They don't call him the Freak for nothing. I threw it as high as I could."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.