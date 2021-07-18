Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks Take Series Lead with Game 5 Win vs. Chris Paul, Suns

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks Take Series Lead with Game 5 Win vs. Chris Paul, SunsJuly 18, 2021
The Milwaukee Bucks are one win away from their first NBA championship in 50 years after beating the host Phoenix Suns 123-119 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night.
Bucks guard Jrue Holiday's 27 points, 13 assists and three steals helped Milwaukee overcome a 37-21 first-quarter deficit. Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's 32 points led the team.
The Bucks caught fire offensively and later took a 14-point lead, but Phoenix slashed that edge down to one after Suns point guard Chris Paul's layup with 56.6 seconds left.
Holiday missed a floater on the other end, but he soon authored the play of the game after stealing the ball from Suns guard Devin Booker and finding a streaking Antetokounmpo for an alley-oop and a 122-119 lead.
Antetokounmpo was fouled on the play but missed the free throw. However, a loose ball on the rebound attempt found its way back to Antetokounmpo, who tapped it back to Khris Middleton.
The Bucks wing was fouled and hit 1-of-2 free throws for a four-point edge. The Suns came up empty on their next possession, effectively ending the game.
Booker led all scorers with 40 points.
Milwaukee, which took a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series, swept the Baltimore Bullets in the 1971 Finals for its only championship.
Notable Performances
Bucks F Giannis Antetokounmpo: 32 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists
Bucks F Khris Middleton: 29 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists
Bucks G Jrue Holiday: 27 points, 13 assists, 3 steals
Suns SG Devin Booker: 40 points
Suns PG Chris Paul: 21 points, 11 assists
Suns C Deandre Ayton: 20 points, 10 rebounds
What's Next?
Milwaukee will host Game 6 at Fiserv Forum at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday. The Bucks can clinch the title with a victory, while a Suns win will push the series back to Phoenix for a championship-deciding Game 7 at 9 p.m. Thursday.
