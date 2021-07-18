Padres vs. Nationals Game Suspended After Shooting Outside Stadium

Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Saturday's game between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres was suspended in the sixth inning as emergency services respond to a shooting just outside Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

The Nationals tweeted that a shooting had been reported outside the Third Base Gate. Fans were being asked to exit the stadium through center-field and right-field gates.

Following the top of the sixth inning, the sound of gunshots sent players and fans scrambling. Multiple Padres players were seen running into the stands to usher family members into the clubhouse and away from the field.

Fans were initially asked to remain inside the stadium before further details were made available.

