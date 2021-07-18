X

    Padres vs. Nationals Game Suspended After Shooting Outside Stadium

    Blake SchusterContributor IJuly 18, 2021

    Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Saturday's game between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres was suspended in the sixth inning as emergency services respond to a shooting just outside Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

    The Nationals tweeted that a shooting had been reported outside the Third Base Gate. Fans were being asked to exit the stadium through center-field and right-field gates.

    Washington Nationals @Nationals

    A shooting has been reported outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park. <br><br>Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark via the CF and RF gates at this time.<br><br>We're working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

    Following the top of the sixth inning, the sound of gunshots sent players and fans scrambling. Multiple Padres players were seen running into the stands to usher family members into the clubhouse and away from the field.

    Kevin Acee @sdutKevinAcee

    Players, including Fernando Tatis Jr. Just ran into stands and grabbed family members and brought them to clubhouse. <a href="https://t.co/DlC1bSv3I7">pic.twitter.com/DlC1bSv3I7</a>

    Mark Zuckerman @MarkZuckerman

    The field has been cleared and some fans are running out the left field concourse toward the exit after what sounded like several gun shots shortly after the top of the 6th ended. Don't know for sure that's what it was, but it certainly sounded like it.

    Fans were initially asked to remain inside the stadium before further details were made available.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

