Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo Out for Game 5 vs. Suns After Entering Health Protocols

Milwaukee Bucks reserve Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the older brother of Giannis, has been ruled out for Saturday's Game 5 of the NBA Finals. He will enter the league's health and safety protocols.

The championship series between the Bucks and Phoenix Suns is tied 2-2. The small forward has played just two minutes during the Finals, grabbing three rebounds in a 120-100 victory in Game 3 on Sunday.

Through 57 regular-season games, the elder Antetokounmpo averaged 2.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 9.7 minutes per night. He's averaged just 0.7 points and 0.8 rebounds in 13 playoff appearances.

Earlier Saturday, Milwaukee head coach Mike Budenholzer told The Athletic's Sam Amick he's been concerned about the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country.

"I mean, we are aware—we live in this world—whether it's all 50 states going up or things that are happening closer to us at home," Budenholzer said. "I think all the players, I think they're locked in, being safe, being healthy. Hoping for the best for everybody around us and our country. But, yeah, there's a real push to stay safe, to stay healthy, to be vigilant. Both teams, we're very, very close to the finish. We're excited about finishing this strong."

Hours later Thanasis entered the league's protocol.