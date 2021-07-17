Marcus Carr Announces Transfer to Texas from Minnesota: 'Hook 'Em'

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Chris Beard's first season as men's basketball coach at the University of Texas is shaping up to be a good one based on the amount of talent he has added since taking over.

Former Minnesota guard Marcus Carr announced Saturday he is transferring to Texas.

"Hook ‘Em," Carr wrote on Instagram with a picture of himself in a Longhorns jersey.

Carr originally declared for the 2021 NBA draft in March, but signing with an NCAA-certified agent allowed him to maintain his college eligibility. He also entered into the transfer portal shortly before putting his name into the draft pool.

ESPN's Jeff Borzello reported on June 30 that Carr was withdrawing from the draft but could still consider transferring from Minnesota.

Carr was ranked as the No. 1 transfer for the 2021-22 season by CBS Sports' David Cobb.

"The second-team All-Big Ten pick was capable of taking over a game as a scorer or a passer, and he might be at his best when he’s reining in the shot selection a bit and making his teammates better," Kevin Flaherty wrote for 247Sports.

Beard and his staff have done tremendous work recruiting transfers this offseason. Carr joins a group that includes Timmy Allen, Dylan Disu and Tre Mitchell. Each of those four players averaged at 15 points per game last season.

Carr's shooting numbers took a dip in 2020-21 compared to his sophomore campaign. He went from making 36.1 percent of his three-point attempts to 31.7 percent last season, although the 22-year-old did average a career-high 19.4 points per game in 29 starts.

The Longhorns haven't won an NCAA tournament game since 2014. Beard was hired by Texas after he spent the previous five seasons at Texas Tech. His teams won at least one tournament game in three of the past four years, including an appearance in the championship game in 2019.