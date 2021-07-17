Tokyo Olympics Committee Announces 1st Positive Case of COVID-19 in Olympic Village

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

The Tokyo Olympics' organizing committee announced Saturday the Olympic Village has recorded its first positive COVID-19 test result.

"We are sparing no efforts [to keep the Olympic Village safe]," committee president Seiko Hashimoto told reporters.

CNN's Junko Ogura reported organizers said the person was a "non-resident of Japan who is involved in organizing the Games" but provided no further information, citing privacy concerns.

