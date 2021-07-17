Suns' Chris Paul Downplays Hand Injury, Game 4 Struggles Ahead of Game 5 vs. Bucks

Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul doesn't have any concerns over the health of his hand after a lackluster performance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Paul put up just 10 points, seven assists and four rebounds with five turnovers in a 109-103 loss, leading many to wonder whether partially torn ligaments in his right hand were limiting the veteran's effectiveness. Paul quickly brushed that off.

"No, I'm good," Paul told reporters Friday.

Suns head coach Monty Williams didn't seem concerned, either, joking that the only thing Paul has to deal with is him.

As Game 5 shifts back to Phoenix with the series tied 2-2, the Suns need Paul at his best. The 36-year-old doesn't expect any of his play in Game 4 to carry over to Saturday night.

"It's something I don't dwell on," Paul said of the loss. "Even though it may be an anomaly, it happens. I turned the ball over hella times before. End of the day, we got to win the game. Me turning the ball over is not giving us enough shots at the basket. I'll figure it out."

The Suns haven't trailed in a postseason series since going down 2-1 to the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round. They quickly responded with nine straight wins, finishing off the Lakers in six games, sweeping the Denver Nuggets in the second round and winning their first two home games of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Now facing their first two-game slide since that opening-round series, Paul and the Suns aren't losing confidence in themselves or their game plan. "Suns in four" may no longer be alive, but the dream of winning the franchise's first NBA title is still very much in play.

"I hate it, but it's that simple," Paul said. "We didn't sweep but one series, so this is what happens in a series. That's why they make it seven games. This is the Finals. It's dramatic. We got to protect home court and win the game tomorrow."