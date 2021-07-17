Shohei Ohtani Donates $150K HR Derby Earnings to Angels Support Staffers

AP Photo/Gabriel Christus

Shohei Ohtani's participation in MLB's Home Run Derby on Monday didn't last long.

The Los Angeles Angels two-way star lost his first duel with Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto after a three-swing swing off was needed to break a tie. Yet Ohtani's legacy in that event will have little to do with what happened on the field that day. Instead it'll focus on what he did upon returning to L.A.

According to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, Ohtani donated his $150,000 participation earnings to around 30 Angels support staff employees to thank them for their hard work.

Fletcher reported Ohtani decided before the event—which pays the winner $1 million and the runner-up $500,000—he would pay the funds forward. Upon returning to Southern California from Colorado, Ohtani began handing out checks to trainers, clubhouse workers and media relations staffers.

The American League's headliner during All-Star Week continues to impress both on and off the field.