Report: Tony Gonzalez to Leave Fox Sports Analyst Job to Pursue Acting Roles

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez is getting ready to make a career change.

The Fox Sports NFL analyst is leaving his studio role for more scripted opportunities, with Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reporting the 45-year-old is shifting his focus to TV and film. Gonzalez has been a member of Fox NFL Sunday since 2017 and spent the year before that as an analyst for CBS' NFL Today.

Gonzalez has always seemed comfortable in front of the camera. He's appeared on MTV Cribs, HBO's Hard Knocks and Lip Sync Battle while taking scripted roles on CBS' NCIS in 2014 and 2016 as well as appearing in the film XXX: Return of Xander Cage in 2017.

Now, he's looking to make a full-time career out of acting.

Considering how much success he's had in the past, Gonzalez has certainly earned the benefit of the doubt from fans. Whether or not that benefit extends to studio executives remains to be seen.