Report: Starlin Castro on Administrative Leave amid Alleged Domestic Violence Probe

Washington Nationals infielder Starlin Castro will reportedly be placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into an allegation of domestic violence.

Per The Athletic's Brittany Ghiroli, Major League Baseball is expected to put Castro on seven-day administrative leave prior to Friday's game between the Nationals and San Diego Padres.

Ghiroli reported the alleged domestic violence occurred earlier this summer.

