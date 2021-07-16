Nuggets' JaVale McGee Reportedly Selected to Join Team USA for 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

One week away from the start of the Tokyo Olympics, USA men's basketball has reportedly added JaVale McGee to the roster.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Denver Nuggets center will join Team USA's 12-man selection for the delayed 2020 Games.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, McGee will fly to Las Vegas where Team USA is currently training on Saturday.

The U.S. squad had two roster spots come open late in the process. USA Basketball announced on Thursday that Bradley Beal wouldn't travel with the team after being placed in the health and safety protocols.

In addition to Beal, Charania reported Jerami Grant was also put in the health and safety protocols.

Charania noted that Grant didn't test positive for COVID-19. It wasn't specified whether Beal tested positive for the virus.

Kevin Love withdrew from the team on Friday, his agent Jeff Schwartz told Wojnarowski.

This will mark McGee's first appearance on the U.S. men's national team. The 33-year-old previously received an invitation to participate in Team USA minicamp in 2009 and 2010, but he didn't make the final cut either time.

McGee just finished his 13th season in the NBA. He was traded to the Nuggets by the Cleveland Cavaliers in March.

USA men's basketball is playing in Group A at the Olympics, along with Iran, France and the Czech Republic. Its first game is scheduled for July 25 against France at Saitama Super Arena.