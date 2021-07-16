MLB Rumors: Byron Buxton Could Be Traded by Twins Without New Long-Term Contract

Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

As the Minnesota Twins prepare to begin the second half of their disappointing 2021 season, Byron Buxton's contract status is something that opposing teams could keep a close eye on leading up to the trade deadline.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported on Friday that the Twins are trying to sign Buxton to a long-term extension, but if no agreement is reached, the 27-year-old is "likely" going to be traded by the July 30 deadline.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.