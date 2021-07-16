Warriors Trade Rumors: Packaging No. 7, 14 Picks for Veteran Starter Is 'Plan A''

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

If things work out in the Golden State Warriors' favor this offseason, they would reportedly end up with a veteran starter in a trade for their top two picks in the 2021 NBA draft.

Per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Warriors' current roster construction and financial constraints make packaging the seventh and 14th picks together for "a starting-caliber player in his prime" their "Plan A."

Since the draft order was set, there have been rumblings that the Warriors will make some kind of move with at least one of their first-round picks.

John Hollinger of The Athletic reported last month that there is a "widespread expectation" around the NBA that Golden State will use the No. 7 pick and center James Wiseman to pursue an immediate roster upgrade.

Hollinger mentioned Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam as a name to watch on the Warriors' radar.

Per RealGM.com, the contract values for the No. 7 and 14 picks during the 2021-22 season will be around $7.5 million and up to $23.7 million over the next three seasons.

Golden State has $161.8 million in salary commitments on the books for next season, the highest in the NBA.

ESPN's Bobby Marks told The Morning Roast on 95.7 The Game last month that the Warriors' luxury-tax situation in 2021-22 is "dire" and they could be paying up to $120 million extra in 2021-22.

Assuming the Warriors don't attempt to trade Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, who account for $107.8 million in salary next season, their most valuable trade chips are likely going to be their 2021 first-round picks.

Wiseman is only one year removed from being the No. 2 overall pick, so opposing teams could try to bet on his long-term potential.

The 2021 NBA draft will take place July 29, so Warriors general manager Bob Myers and his staff are starting to run out of time to figure out what their path to improving the roster will be.