Lamar Odom Being Sued by Lender over Missed Payments on Chevrolet Suburban

U.S. Bank Leasing is reportedly suing Lamar Odom, claiming the former NBA player hasn't kept up to date on his monthly payments for his 2017 Chevrolet Suburban, according to TMZ Sports.

Per that report, "the lender claims he hasn't made his monthly $668.40 payment since February 15, 2020. U.S. Bank claims it sent Lamar a letter demanding payment or surrender of the SUV, but he's failed to do so."

Odom, 41, reportedly still owes $35,116.76 on the vehicle. U.S. Bank Leasing is seeking either the vehicle or back payments as restitution.

Odom last played in the NBA in the 2012-13 season. In a 14-year career with the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks, he averaged 13.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

He was a two-time champion with the Lakers and the 2010-11 Sixth Man of the Year.

Odom told Kisha Forde of EOnline.com in May that he suffered from drug addiction since his mother died when he was just 12 years old, including a 2015 overdose that he nearly died from and left him in a coma.

He revealed in 2018 that he suffered "12 strokes and six heart attacks" while he was in the coma.

But Odom told E! that he has remained drug-free on a treatment plan that has included small, controlled doses of the drug ketamine.

"I don't wake up looking to do lines ... or waking up in a dark place or feeling unfulfilled," he said. "When Kobe [Bryant] passed away, you know, the old Lamar, that'd have been every excuse in the world for me to go get high, [but] doing drugs didn't even enter my mind."