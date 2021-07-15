Clippers Rumors: Brian Shaw Being Targeted as Assistant Coach on Ty Lue's Staff

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

Former Denver Nuggets head coach Brian Shaw is reportedly being targeted for a role on Tyronn Lue's staff with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Shaw is in "serious talks" with the Clippers about becoming an assistant coach.

Shaw spent last season as head coach of the G League Ignite, the developmental team that featured several top prospects in the 2021 NBA draft class, including Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga.

Previously, Shaw spent three seasons as an associate head coach with the Los Angeles Lakers. He began his coaching career with the Lakers as an assistant from 2004 to 2011, winning back-to-back NBA titles in 2008-09 and 2009-10.

Shaw was hired as head coach of the Nuggets in June 2013. The 55-year-old went 56-85 in 141 games before being fired late in the 2014-15 season.

As a player, he won three NBA titles from 2000 to 2002 with the Lakers. He played 14 seasons in the NBA from 1988-89 through 2002-03.

Lue just finished his first season as Clippers head coach. He led the team to a 47-25 record and the No. 4 seed in the playoffs, but it lost to the Phoenix Suns in six games in the Western Conference Finals.