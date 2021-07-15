WWE Rumors: Becky Lynch Scheduled to Be in Attendance at WWE Money in the Bank PPV

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch is reportedly scheduled to be present for Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view in Fort Worth, Texas.

According to PWInsider (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Lynch will be in attendance at Money in the Bank, but it isn't yet known if she will make an on-screen appearance.

Lynch's last appearance on WWE programming was on the May 11, 2020, episode of Raw when she surrendered the Raw Women's Championship to Asuka and announced she was pregnant.

Lynch gave birth to her daughter with now-husband Seth Rollins in December, and speculation regarding her return has run rampant in the months since.

Prior to taking time away for her pregnancy, Lynch had established herself as one of the biggest wrestling stars in WWE history.

At WrestleMania 35 in 2019, Lynch competed in the main event, beating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat for the Raw and SmackDown Women's titles. That marked the first women's match to ever headline WrestleMania.

Becky would go on to hold the Raw Women's title for over a year, beating Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36 in her final title defense before relinquishing it.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Lately, photos of "The Man" working out have been posted online, ramping up the anticipation for her eventual in-ring return.

It was previously reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Lennard Surrao of SportsKeeda) that WWE had discussed plans for Lynch to make her return at WrestleMania 36 in April by interrupting Bayley.

Meltzer noted that it didn't happen because Lynch hadn't yet signed a new contract at that time, but she has signed a new deal since.

Money in the Bank would be the perfect setting for Lynch to make her return since fans will be in attendance.

Aside from WrestleMania 37, WWE has not had fans present for a pay-per-view in well over a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the WWE Universe should be ready to provide huge pops for any big moments they witness in Fort Worth.

It should also be noted that there is still one open spot in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match, meaning the possibility is present for a surprise.

Having Lynch take that spot would result in a massive reaction, and it would likely see her win the match as well, which would make for some interesting angles coming out of the pay-per-view with her having a guaranteed title opportunity to her credit.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).