Bukayo Saka 'So Thankful' for Support After Euro 2020 Penalty Miss, Racist Abuse

Bukayo Saka discussed the racist abuse he received following England's loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final in a Twitter post Thursday:

Saka also thanked people for messages of support after the game and the racist messages he received: "For those who have campaigned on my behalf and sent me heartfelt letters, wished me and my family well — I'm so thankful. This is what football should be about."

The versatile Arsenal youngster, along with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, was racially abused online after missing penalty kicks in the 3-2 shootout loss on Sunday.

"I don't want any child or adult to have to receive the hateful and hurtful messages that me, Marcus and Jadon and received this week," Saka added.

The 19-year-old was given the responsibility of taking the final penalty for England, but his attempt was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

"I will not let that moment or the negativity that I've received this week break me," Saka wrote.

Saka has already seen a great deal of success at his age and is the youngest England player to ever start a semifinal of a major tournament.

At the club level, he has already had 59 Premier League appearances while tallying six goals and eight assists in the competition over the past two seasons.



Saka will return to Arsenal in the coming weeks ahead of the start of the Premier League season. His next chance to make an impact for his country comes September 2 with a FIFA World Cup qualifier against Hungary.