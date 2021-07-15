Former 5-Star C Prospect Moussa Cisse Transfers to Oklahoma State over Kentucky, More

Randy Belice/NBAE via Getty Images

Three months after entering the transfer portal, Moussa Cisse will continue his college basketball career at Oklahoma State.

Cisse told ESPN's Jonathan Givony on Thursday he was impressed by what the Cowboys coaching staff did last season with Cade Cunningham:

"I had to decide whether to go to the NBA or college. I watched a lot of film and saw the way they developed players. That was attractive to me. Coach Mike Boynton has been talking to me for a while now, trying hard. I can tell that he really likes me, and he can give me a chance to develop my game and take it to the next level."

Coming out of high school in 2020, Cisse was rated as a 5-star prospect and the No. 10 player in the nation by 247Sports' composite rankings.

Cisse told Givony he picked Oklahoma State over Florida State, Georgia and Kentucky.

Cisse committed to the University of Memphis in July 2020 after being impressed by head coach Anfernee Hardaway.