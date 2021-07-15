X

    Allie Quigley Beats Jonquel Jones to Win 2021 WNBA 3-Point Contest

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 15, 2021

    AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.

    Allie Quigley is once again the sharpshooting queen of the WNBA.

    The Chicago Sky star beat Jonquel Jones of the Connecticut Sun to win the Three-Point Contest for the third time. Quigley dropped 28 points in the championship round, besting Jones by four.

    Quigley and Jones advanced to the final after each scored 27 points in the first round.

    The New York Liberty's Sami Whitcomb set a high bar with 26 points, eliminating Seattle Storm star Jewell Loyd in the process. Quigley was the last shooter, and her fate hung in the balance with her last shot. She nailed the money ball to move on.

    The good news for the rest of the WNBA is they might have a shot at winning the 2022 Three-Point Contest.

    Following her victory, Quigley told ESPN's Holly Rowe this will likely be the last time she enters the competition. If that holds true, then the 35-year-old has undoubtedly left quite a legacy in the event.

