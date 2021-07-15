Bradley Beal Reportedly Enters Health and Safety Protocols at Team USA Camp

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Team USA guard Bradley Beal has entered health and safety protocol at the national club's training camp, according to Shams Charania and Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

It's unclear how long Beal will be sidelined for or what he'll need to do to exit protocol. Team USA begins play at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, July 25 against France. The Americans are set to face Australia in an exhibition on Friday before one more pre-tournament tune up against Spain on Sunday, July 18.

Beal may be one of the more irreplaceable players on a U.S. national team that's struggled to find a rhythm during its exhibition run. He went 1-of-7 from the floor with two points in a 90-87 loss to Nigeria and added 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting in a 91-83 loss to Australia.

On Tuesday Beal had his best outing with Team USA yet, dropping 17 points with six rebounds and three assists in a 108-80 victory over Argentina.

The Washington Wizards star averaged 31.3 points per game during the NBA regular season, narrowly missing out on a scoring title to Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (32.0 points per game).

Team USA has plenty of guards who can step up and contribute right away, but few who match the scoring prowess of Beal.

In the meantime, look for head coach Gregg Popovich to rely more on Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant and Zach LaVine. Things should get a bit easier after the NBA Finals conclude when Devin Booker and Jrue Holiday are able to join Team USA's backcourt and provide a bit more depth.