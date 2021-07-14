Kevin Durant Says Nets Aren't nWo of the NBA: 'It Kind of Looks That Way, Right?'

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets might be the closest thing the NBA has to a villain right now, but that's not a role that fits with the team in the eyes of Kevin Durant.

Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso interviewed Durant and brought up the idea the Nets could be the equivalent of professional wrestling's New World Order in the NBA. The 11-time All-Star acknowledged there's some overlap but didn't agree with the assessment:

"I don’t. It kind of looks that way, right? Our team wears all black and we kind of got three guys on the team that a lot of fans in the NBA don’t really like as much. It can seem that way, but I don’t think we take on that mentality. I think we come in and operate at a pretty smooth, easy, reserved level. We’re just very high-skilled guys, but I guess [from] the outside perception, it can seem that way. But for us, we just really enjoy to play every day."

In general, a lot of fans will always root against superteams, but star-studded squads don't create the same kind of visceral reaction they once did.

Durant is a prime example considering his move to the Nets didn't create anywhere near the furor his teaming up with the Golden State Warriors did.

The Miami Heat's Big Three of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh are the much more obvious parallel to the New World Order, something to which Wade himself has concurred.

There may not be a bigger heel turn in basketball history than James leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for South Beach.