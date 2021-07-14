Urban Meyer 'a Little Frustrated' by Lack of Time with Players, Jimmy Johnson Says

AP Photo/John Raoux

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer is attempting to successfully transition from the college ranks to the NFL, but to hear former Fox Sports colleague Jimmy Johnson tell it, he is frustrated with not enough time with his team.

"He's a little frustrated right now because he's spent so little time with the players," Johnson said Wednesday, per Nate Davis of USA Today. "He's accustomed to being around the players all the time, and they weren't able to do that because of COVID-19."

Jacksonville perhaps already spent too much time on the field this offseason, though, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on July 1 it was one of three teams fined for OTA violations.

Meyer was fined $100,000, the team was fined $200,000 and the Jaguars must give up two OTA practices during the 2022 offseason. Jacksonville released a statement explaining the fine was because of 11-on-11 contact between wide receivers and defensive backs during a June 1 practice, per Mark Long of the Associated Press.

"The Jaguars are vigilant about practicing within the CBA rules and will reemphasize offseason training rules as they relate to contact," the team said.

Few people understand what goes into the transition Meyer is making this offseason better than Johnson.

He, Barry Switzer and Pete Carroll are the only three coaches in the sport's history to win a Super Bowl and a college football national championship, and Meyer would join that list if he is able to earn the Lombardi Trophy for the Jaguars.

"He knew what he was getting into when he accepted the job," Johnson said. "We had numerous conversations during the job process. And I think he'll do a great job. He knows how important personnel is. He knows how to deal with people."

If his collegiate achievements are any indication, Meyer will find success.

The 57-year-old won three national championships during a career that included coaching stops at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State. He went 187-32 during that span and won double-digit games in each of his seven seasons with the Buckeyes.

It will surely take some time for Meyer to find that type of success in Jacksonville considering the team went 1-15 during the 2020 campaign.

It at least has a potential franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence after selecting the Clemson product with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 draft, and whether Meyer can help him unlock his full potential will go a long way toward determining the immediate and long-term future for the Jags.

For now, though, he would just like to spend more time with his players.