NHL Draft 2021: Complete Order of Picks Announced for All 7 Rounds

AP Photo/Alan Diaz

The NHL announced the 2021 draft's complete seven-round order on Wednesday.

This year's draft will occur on Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24. The first round will start at 8 p.m. ET and air on ESPN2, while the next six rounds will go down beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday. NHL Network will televise Day 2.

The NHL draft lottery, which was held on June 2, determined the first 15 selections. The Buffalo Sabres, who finished with the fewest points in the NHL last season, won the No. 1 overall pick. The expansion Seattle Kraken, which will start play in the 2021-22 season, nabbed the No. 2 pick.

The Anaheim Ducks, New Jersey Devils and Columbus Blue Jackets rounded out the top five.

The first round will not feature a No. 11 overall pick. That selection was originally slated for the Arizona Coyotes, but they forfeited the choice after the league found the team guilty of violating the combine testing policy.

As far as this year's group of prospects goes, Michigan defenseman Owen Power tops NHL Central Scouting's North American skater list. He's also No. 1 on numerous overall prospect rankings, per Elite Prospects.