Jake Paul on Potentially Facing Conor McGregor: 'I Don't Wanna Fight Losers'

Jake Paul was dismissive of a possible fight with Conor McGregor, alluding to McGregor's three defeats in his last four fights.

"Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor would be one of the biggest pay-per-views in the history of boxing," he said on Undisputed. "But look, man. I don't wanna fight losers. The guy keeps on losing. His act is being exposed."

McGregor's stock is undoubtedly sliding. He has one victory since 2016, and it came against an overmatched Donald Cerrone in what was largely a tuneup fight.

Now, he has to recover from a major ankle injury, which raises obvious questions about his future. In addition, one big issue with being a notorious trash talker is that the act can become tiresome when the fighter is no longer capable of backing up their big words.

That said, Paul may just have been posturing and needling somebody he has antagonized multiple times already. This is the same person who commissioned what he said was a $100,000 chain to make fun of McGregor (warning: language NSFW):

For now, Paul will focus on his boxing fight with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on Aug. 29.

Should the 24-year-old prevail, he'd be in line to take another step up in terms of competition. McGregor would be a natural foil given the commercial possibilities and their shared animosity.

Assuming McGregor would be on board, Paul might have to change his tune.