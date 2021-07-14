Cavs Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga Holds Private Workout for Cleveland Brass

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers will have the opportunity to select a potential franchise cornerstone with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NBA draft, and they reportedly are looking at Jonathan Kuminga as a possible candidate.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported Cleveland hosted Kuminga for a private workout on Wednesday. The front office, including general manager Koby Altman, also watched him at his pro day in Chicago in June.

While Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs may be considered the top four prospects, Fedor noted the Cavaliers "made a commitment shortly after the lottery to do their due diligence and expand the search beyond that quartet."

Kuminga is a part of that and someone the front office has now seen multiple times.

There is something of a high-risk, high-reward aspect with the G League prospect. On the one hand, he averaged 15.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while playing in the G League and is someone who can defend multiple positions at 6'8" with athleticism and physicality.

He could also slide into the lineup alongside Darius Garland and Collin Sexton as a versatile wing if the Cavaliers choose to keep both guards.

However, Kuminga is also coming off a knee injury that ended his season and shot just 38.7 percent from the field and 24.6 percent from three-point range with the G League Ignite. While Fedor reported "Kuminga once again displayed an improved jumper," it is still a major question mark as the draft approaches.

The Cavaliers will have to weigh all of that as they look to build a contender after missing the playoffs the last three seasons.