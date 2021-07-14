LeBron James, Giannis, Kevin Durant Headline NBA's 2nd-Half Jersey Sales List

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant lead the list of the NBA's top-selling jerseys for the second half of the 2020-21 season.

NBA reporter Marc Stein revealed the top 15 list Wednesday:

None of the names on the list are particularly surprising. James is one of the most famous athletes in the world and one of the greatest players in NBA history, playing for its most marquee franchise. That's a jersey-selling bonanza in and of itself.

Giannis was the reigning two-time MVP coming into this season and re-upped with a long-term contract extension with the Bucks. Durant is a top-20 player in league history who is playing for a new team after being out for the entire 2019-20 season.

The remainder of the top 15 is filled with perennial All-Stars or budding young superstars.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is the absence of Zion Williamson, who has been seemingly eclipsed in popularity by Ja Morant, the No. 2 pick of the 2019 NBA draft.