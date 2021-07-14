Giants' Saquon Barkley Announces All Endorsement Money Will Be Paid in Bitcoin

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If you want New York Giants star Saquon Barkley to endorse your product, you better be prepared to pay out in crypto.

The 2018 Pro Bowler announced Wednesday he's planning to have his endorsement money converted to Bitcoin moving forward.

In addition to making an immediate impact on the field for the Giants, winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2018, Barkley has enjoyed plenty of success away from the field.

NJ Advance Media's Ryan Dunleavy wrote in September 2019 he had already inked deals with Nike, Panini, Campbell Soup Company, Toyota and Pepsi, among others.

Throughout the 2020 NFL season, he was featured alongside Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in a Hulu ad.

Barkley's announcement comes as more athletes are requesting to be compensated in cryptocurrency. Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Trevor Lawrence had his $24.1 million signing bonus placed into an account for the crypto app Blockfolio.