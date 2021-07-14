De'Aaron Fox Trade Rumors: Kings Unlikely to Move Star PG amid Ben Simmons Buzz

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The Sacramento Kings are reportedly "highly unlikely" to trade De'Aaron Fox despite rumors involving Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons, according to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee.

NBA insider Marc Stein previously reported the Kings were one of the "known suitors" for Simmons, along with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Even if an emerging star like Fox could be an enticing option for Philadelphia, the Kings would prefer to build around the point guard.

Anderson speculated the Kings could instead build a package around Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III, while a source added it would take at least three first-round picks to make that deal work.

Fox is the most exciting player on the Kings roster after averaging 25.2 points and 7.2 assists per game last season. The 23-year-old has improved each season and has become a consistent offensive threat, even with the team struggling to a 31-41 record in 2020-21.

Sacramento will hope to build around the guard, who signed a five-year, $163 million extension last November.

The team will instead likely try to unload other promising players, including Bagley. The 2018 No. 2 overall pick was taken one spot ahead of Luka Doncic and will be judged against that throughout his career, but he has still shown flashes of quality play with averages of 20.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per 36 minutes in his career.

A new location could help the forward reach his potential, especially if he gets open looks playing alongside Joel Embiid in Philadelphia.

Hield would be able to provide some valuable shooting for the 76ers with his career 40.6 percent mark from three-point range. The guard averaged 16.6 points per game last year, down from his peak of 20.7 per game in 2018-19, but he remained an impact player offensively.

If this isn't enough for Philadelphia, the Kings could also add 2020 lottery pick Tyrese Haliburton, who impressed as a rookie and could help fill the point guard void left by Simmons.

Simmons is only available after a disappointing playoff run where he averaged 11.9 points per game in 12 appearances. The 76ers had the best record in the Eastern Conference during the regular season but suffered a second-round loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

It could allow the three-time All-Star to be moved this offseason, with Shams Charania of The Athletic reporting the 76ers have already engaged with teams.