Scottie Pippen Renting out His Chicago Home for 3 Tokyo Olympics Watch Parties

AP Photo/Steve Helber, File

Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen is opening up his house to fans who want to watch the Olympics in style.

According to the official listing by Airbnb, Pippen is renting out his house in Chicago for three one-night stays to have watch parties for the Tokyo Games.

The dates listed for renting are Aug. 2, Aug. 4 and Aug. 6. Bookings will open on July 22.

Here is what Pippen wrote in the listing:

"When you enter my home, you'll step into sport history—finding Olympic Games memorabilia from my time as a U.S. Olympian, plus items from Team USA's 2020 Medal Stand Collection that you can take home with you! During your overnight stay, you and up to three guests have the opportunity to watch the magic of the Olympic Games basketball competitions on NBCUniversal's broadcast networks and streaming services from my home theater, and channel your inner athlete on my indoor basketball court."

Along with the opportunity to stay in Pippen's house, guests will receive a virtual greeting from the Chicago Bulls icon upon check-in, access to the indoor basketball court, watch movies in his personal theater and swim in the pool outside where there is also a television set up to watch the Olympics.

The rental price of $92 is a tribute to the Dream Team that Pippen was a part of at the 1992 Olympics.

The Tokyo Olympics will run from July 23-Aug. 8.