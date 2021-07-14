Cristiano Ronaldo Called an 'Imbecile' by Real Madrid President in Leaked 2012 Audio

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Audio recordings of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez criticizing superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in 2012 were released Wednesday.

"He is mad," Perez said of Ronaldo in audio released by El Confidencial (h/t Adriana Garcia of ESPN). "This chap is an imbecile, he is ill. Do you think this chap is normal? He is not normal, otherwise he wouldn't do the things he does."

Perez also criticized former manager Jose Mourinho, calling him and Ronaldo "abnormal."

"These are guys with huge egos, both of them spoiled," Perez said of the two.

Perez served as the club's president from 2000-06 before returning in 2009.

On Tuesday, El Confidencial (h/t Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens of ESPN) released another recording from when he had initially left the La Liga squad in 2006, in which he ripped former players Iker Casillas and Raul Gonzalez.

Each of those players are currently employees of Real Madrid, with Raul coaching the club's B team and Casillas working for the Real Madrid Foundation.

Perez released a statement on the first recordings, saying the publication of the audio was related to his involvement in the intended creation of the Super League. The 74-year-old has vowed to take legal action.

Wednesday's statement could create further embarrassment for Perez. Ronaldo led Real Madrid to four Champions League titles and was consistently one of the best scorers in the world during his nine seasons in Spain.

Mourinho also found success with the club from 2010-13, including winning the La Liga title in 2011-12.

Unlike the first recording of Perez, this one took place while he was running Real Madrid and discussing two of his most prominent employees.