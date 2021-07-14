Liam Hendriks Didn't Realize Mic Was Live When He Said 'F--k' During 2021 MLB ASG

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks earned the save during Tuesday's 2021 MLB All-Star Game and turned heads in the process when he cursed while wearing a microphone in the ninth inning.

"I'm sure that made for some interesting TV," he said while explaining he didn't know his mic was live when he said "f--k" after throwing a pitch, per Jayson Stark of The Athletic. "I hope the bleep-er guy was on point."

Turns out, it's a lot more difficult for the "bleep-er guy" to be on point during a live broadcast of a game, and fans were witness to a rather amusing moment of frustration from the pitcher in the exhibition contest.

Hendriks also said he could not hear the Fox broadcast booth of Joe Buck and John Smoltz, which is why he didn't know his mic was live.

While he allowed two base hits during his one inning of work, the White Sox closer still managed to escape without giving up a run and helped the American League clinch the 5-2 victory.

The AL has now won eight All-Star Games in a row after its latest triumph at Coors Field.

Hendriks received some timely help when catcher Mike Zunino threw out Omar Narvaez stealing after a leadoff single. He settled in from there and struck out Chris Taylor and induced a game-ending groundout from Trea Turner after an Ozzie Albies double.

Zunino also hit a home run in the top of the sixth inning to extend the American League's lead to 5-1.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won the game's MVP award after he launched a solo homer in the third inning and drove in a run on a groundout in the fifth inning. Yet it was Hendriks' hot-mic moment that had social media abuzz after the game.