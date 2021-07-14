Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Named 2021 MLB All-Star Game MVP

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was named the 2021 MLB All-Star Game Most Valuable Player on Tuesday night. The 22-year-old went 1-for-3 with two RBI, including a mammoth 468-foot home run to left field as the American League defeated the National League, 5-2.

It's the eighth consecutive victory for the AL.

In his first All-Star Game, Guerrero did something his father, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., never accomplished in nine ASG appearances: capture MVP honors. He's also the youngest MVP in All-Star Game history and the first player in Blue Jays history to take home the award.

After opting not to participate in the Home Run Derby on Monday night, Guerrero Jr. still found a way to drop a ball into the outfield bleachers as his solo shot in the third inning off Milwaukee Brewers righty Corbin Burnes gave the AL a 2-0 lead. Guerrero's groundout to second in the top of the fifth scored his Toronto teammate Teoscar Hernandez from third to make it 3-0, AL.

"Dad, this is for you," Guerrero said through a translator after accepting the award from MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on the field.

Guerrero helped add to his father's Hall of Fame legacy on Tuesday as the two became the third father-son duo to hit a home run in the All-Star Game. The Guerreros join Bobby and Barry Bonds as well as Ken Griffey and Ken Griffey Jr. in the rare feat.

After four-plus innings at first base, Guerrero was replaced by Matt Olson of the Oakland A's in the bottom of the fifth.

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani picked up the win. Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks earned the save.

All of it was due, in part, to the efforts of Guerrero, whose first All-Star Game appearance likely won't be his last.