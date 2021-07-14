X

    Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Says Comment Shading Justin Herbert Was Taken Out of Context

    Blake SchusterContributor IJuly 14, 2021
    Alerted 28m ago in the B/R App

    Jamie Squire/Getty Images

    Patrick Mahomes was just engaging in some friendly trash talk when he commented on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert at the American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe last weekend.

    The Kansas City Chiefs star made that abundantly clear Tuesday after video of his comments spread across social media, riling up fans of KC's AFC West rival.

    Rob Collins @RCFOX4KC

    <a href="https://t.co/MClJ27PTYr">pic.twitter.com/MClJ27PTYr</a>

    "Yeah, I think it got taken out of context," Mahomes told USA Today's Jori Epstein. "I was talking some trash to all those Raiders and Broncos and Chargers fans out there. I have a ton of respect for him as a player."

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!