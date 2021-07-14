Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Says Comment Shading Justin Herbert Was Taken Out of Context

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes was just engaging in some friendly trash talk when he commented on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert at the American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe last weekend.

The Kansas City Chiefs star made that abundantly clear Tuesday after video of his comments spread across social media, riling up fans of KC's AFC West rival.

"Yeah, I think it got taken out of context," Mahomes told USA Today's Jori Epstein. "I was talking some trash to all those Raiders and Broncos and Chargers fans out there. I have a ton of respect for him as a player."