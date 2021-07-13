Giannis Antetokounmpo Says His Knee 'Feels Great' Ahead of Suns vs. Bucks Game 4

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo gave a positive health update Tuesday ahead of Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

According to Mark Medina of USA Today, Giannis said: "My knee is good. It feels great."

Antetokounmpo missed the final two games of the Eastern Conference Finals with a hyperextended knee, but he managed to get back in the lineup for Game 1 of the NBA Finals and has now scored over 40 points in back-to-back games.

Although Giannis missed one week between Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals and Game 1 of the NBA Finals, he performed well in that contest, finishing with 20 points and 17 rebounds against the Phoenix Suns.

He has raised his level of play significantly the past two games, though, going for 42 points and 12 rebounds in Game 2 and 41 points and 13 rebounds in Game 3.

Giannis has been especially proficient at getting to the free-throw line, attempting a combined 35 free throws over the past two games. That shows a willingness to get to the paint and a comfortability with his health since he has absorbed plenty of contact.

The Bucks fell behind 2-0 in the series, primarily due to the fact that Antetokounmpo didn't get much help from his supporting cast.

Milwaukee bounced back to win Game 3 at home 120-100, and it was a team effort with Jrue Holiday scoring 21 points and Khris Middleton pitching in 18.

If Giannis is legitimately healthy and continues to play at his current level, the Bucks have a strong chance to even the series Wednesday night.

While Antetokounmpo entered this season as the two-time reigning NBA MVP, there were questions about his ability to get the job done in the playoffs.

After leading the Bucks past Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in the second round, reaching the NBA Finals and putting up huge numbers through three games, he is starting to silence his doubters.

If the Bucks are going to win their first NBA championship since 1971, they will need Holiday and Middleton to continue playing like they did in Game 3.

Above all else, though, they need a dominant Giannis, and his health figures to play a big role in whether he is able to keep up his current NBA Finals pace.