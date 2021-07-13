Lonzo Ball Rumors: Bulls, Clippers Linked to PG; Pelicans Unlikely to Match Big Offer

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The New Orleans Pelicans reportedly aren't willing to pay point guard Lonzo Ball big money in restricted free agency this offseason.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Clippers both have interest in Ball, and the Pelicans are "unlikely to match a significant offer sheet" if he signs one.

Ball, 23, has spent the past two seasons with the Pels after being traded to New Orleans as part of the deal that sent Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.