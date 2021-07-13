Eric Gordon Trade Rumors: Rockets Guard Has Been 'Discussed' in Possible Deals

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Houston Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon is reportedly available for trade heading into the 2021 NBA offseason.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Rockets have "discussed" the 2016-17 NBA Sixth Man of the Year in various "trade scenarios" with interested teams.

