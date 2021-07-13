John Collins Rumors: Heat, Mavericks, Spurs, T-Wolves Expected to Pursue Hawks PF/C

Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

The Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves are expected to be among the teams to pursue restricted free agent John Collins this summer.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported those four teams could target Collins with an offer sheet to lure him from Atlanta. The Hawks will have the opportunity to match any offer given to Collins, but it remains to be seen if they're willing to meet open-market prices.

