Video: Angels' Mike Trout Calls Shohei Ohtani During 2021 MLB Home Run Derby

There are far worse hitters to get advice from during a Home Run Derby than Mike Trout.

That is what happened for Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani during Monday's 2021 Home Run Derby. His teammate called him in the first round as the pitcher and slugger looked tired while competing against Juan Soto:

"I was gassed," Ohtani told reporters when asked what Trout said on the phone call. "I couldn't remember fully. But I think he said, 'Just relax and be yourself.'"

It almost worked, as Ohtani came roaring back after a slow start and forced a tiebreaker against the Washington Nationals slugger. Unfortunately for those hoping to see the Angels star continue in the competition, Soto launched three homers on three swings in the second tiebreaker to advance.

Soto was unable to build on his two-tiebreaker opening-round victory, though, and fell to eventual champion Pete Alonso in the second round.

As for Ohtani, he will start on the mound and lead off as a hitter for the American League during Tuesday's All-Star Game.