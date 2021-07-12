Video: Irv Carter and His Family React to Being Taken by Blue Jays in 2021 MLB Draft

Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

Pitching prospect Irv Carter had a major league reaction when he was drafted to become a professional pitcher.

After the Toronto Blue Jays selected him with the No. 152 overall pick of the 2021 MLB draft on Monday, Carter and his family embraced in an emotional celebration:

The American League East team might have found some value in the Calvary Christian Academy (FL) product. He checked in as the 118th-best prospect on MLB.com's top prospects list.

MLB.com's scouting report pointed to a fastball that could consistently check in at the mid-90s, as well as "a very good slider" and solid changeup.

Toronto, which is in third place in the AL East at 45-42, also selected pitcher Gunnar Hoglund with the No. 19 overall pick. Perhaps he and Carter can one day anchor the team's rotation if they live up to their potential.