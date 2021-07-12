Boxer James DeGale Says His Olympic Gold Medal Was Stolen, Posts Robbery Video on IG

Nick Laham/Getty Images

The family home of James DeGale was burgled on Sunday, and the robber allegedly stole the gold medal the British boxer won at the 2008 Summer Olympics.

DeGale said his MBE was taken as well.

"They are worthless to anyone other than me and they are two achievements that I prize from my boxing career," he wrote on Instagram. "I am gutted and need my medals back. Can anyone help by reporting any information you have. Please share far and wide."

DeGale also shared security footage of a person walking alongside his parents' home and covering the camera.

A still photo appeared to show the burglar walking away with a box under their left arm.

DeGale defeated Cuba's Emilio Correa in the middleweight final to claim Olympic gold in Beijing. He went on to go 25-3-1 as a professional, retiring after a loss to Chris Eubank Jr. in February 2019.

The 35-year-old was a two-time IBF super-middleweight champion, first beating Andre Dirrell in 2015 and recapturing the gold with a victory over Caleb Truax in 2018.