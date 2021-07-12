Former Rockets CEO Tad Brown Hired to Same Role for 76ers, Devils

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Tad Brown will become the CEO for the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils after serving in the same role with the Houston Rockets, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Scott O'Neil had served as the CEO of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, the holding company that owns the 76ers and Devils, for the past eight years before stepping down from the role at the end of June.

Brown has spent 15 years with the Rockets, including 13 alongside current 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.