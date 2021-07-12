X

    Shohei Ohtani, Max Scherzer Named AL, NL Starting Pitchers for 2021 MLB All-Star Game

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 12, 2021

    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani and Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer have been named the starting pitchers for the American League and National League, respectively, for Tuesday's All-Star Game. 

    Ohtani was voted by fans as an AL starter at the designated hitter position.

    The batting orders for both teams were also announced Monday:

    Mark Feinsand @Feinsand

    The American League All-Star lineup… Ohtani will serve as both the starting pitcher and DH. <a href="https://t.co/Q7N6bKSfz4">pic.twitter.com/Q7N6bKSfz4</a>

    Barry M. Bloom @Boomskie

    Here’s the NL ASG lineup. <a href="https://t.co/EKUyzZ7z1d">pic.twitter.com/EKUyzZ7z1d</a>

    Ohtani, 27, has become a mythical figure in his four seasons with the Angels. He leads MLB hitters with 33 home runs this year, is third in baseball with 70 RBI, has posted a 1.062 OPS and is 4-1 on the mound with a 3.49 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 87 strikeouts in 67 innings. 

    Jason Catania @JayCat11

    Shohei Ohtani will be the SECOND Japanese-born pitcher to start an All-Star Game – and first for the AL side.<br><br>Hideo Nomo – as a rookie – started the 1995 Midsummer Classic for the NL.

    Britt Ghiroli @Britt_Ghiroli

    Kevin Cash said Ohtani will be used as two players. He “begged MLB” for the rules so he would t mess it up. Ohtani will stay in the game after he pitches as a position player.

    Jeff Passan @JeffPassan

    AL manager Kevin Cash on starting Shohei Ohtani, who’s also batting leadoff as DH: “This is what the fans want to see.”

    Jack Harris @Jack_A_Harris

    Did Shohei Ohtani think he would be starting the ASG?<br><br>Ohtani: “I was not expecting to be chosen as a pitcher at all … but it’s a huge honor.”

    He'll also feature in Monday night's Home Run Derby.

    Injuries limited Ohtani to 12 starts in his first three seasons, and he wasn't utilized as a pitcher in the 2019 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2018. But he's returned to a dual role and is thriving both on the mound and at the plate in a way baseball arguably hasn't seen since the early days of Babe Ruth's career. 

    When anything you do evokes the accomplishments of Ruth, you're on a special trajectory. 

    While the 2018 AL Rookie of the Year will appear in his first All-Star Game, Scherzer is heading to his eighth Midsummer Classic. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is having another fantastic season, going 7-4 with a 2.66 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 134 strikeouts in 98 innings. 

    In case you were wondering, Scherzer doesn't have any hits in 30 at-bats this year. 

