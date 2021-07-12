Shohei Ohtani, Max Scherzer Named AL, NL Starting Pitchers for 2021 MLB All-Star Game

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani and Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer have been named the starting pitchers for the American League and National League, respectively, for Tuesday's All-Star Game.

Ohtani was voted by fans as an AL starter at the designated hitter position.

The batting orders for both teams were also announced Monday:

Ohtani, 27, has become a mythical figure in his four seasons with the Angels. He leads MLB hitters with 33 home runs this year, is third in baseball with 70 RBI, has posted a 1.062 OPS and is 4-1 on the mound with a 3.49 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 87 strikeouts in 67 innings.

He'll also feature in Monday night's Home Run Derby.

Injuries limited Ohtani to 12 starts in his first three seasons, and he wasn't utilized as a pitcher in the 2019 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2018. But he's returned to a dual role and is thriving both on the mound and at the plate in a way baseball arguably hasn't seen since the early days of Babe Ruth's career.

When anything you do evokes the accomplishments of Ruth, you're on a special trajectory.

While the 2018 AL Rookie of the Year will appear in his first All-Star Game, Scherzer is heading to his eighth Midsummer Classic. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is having another fantastic season, going 7-4 with a 2.66 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 134 strikeouts in 98 innings.

In case you were wondering, Scherzer doesn't have any hits in 30 at-bats this year.